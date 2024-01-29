The Global Air Freight Software Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global air freight software market looks promising with opportunities in the cargo airline, commercial airline, e-commerce company, and third party freight service provider markets. The global air freight software market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for air freight services by e-commerce companies, growth of new cargo airlines across the globe, as well as, integration of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence technologies.

In this market, freight handling, freight tracking & monitoring, warehouse management, price & revenue management, freight routing & scheduling and delivery tracking are the major segments of air freight software market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that freight tracking & monitoring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it provides data and updates in real time regarding the status of the cargo and shipped items, it makes use of a number of methods.

Within this market, cargo airline will remain the largest segment due to growth in the number of aircraft and the need for cargo planes.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rise in demand for air freight transportation and rise in fleet size in the region.

IBS, Champ Cargosystems, Freight Pop, and Freightdata 2000 are the major suppliers in the air freight software market.

