Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aircraft Arresting System Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft arresting system market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial airport, military airbase and aircraft carrier markets. The global aircraft arresting system market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased spending on aircraft purchase, runway safety, and the installation of engineered materials, growing demand for aircraft arresting systems from several commercial airlines across the globe, and rising use of arresting systems for naval carriers to prevent aircraft overruns.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aircraft arresting system market to 2030 by type (net barrier, cable, mobile aircraft arresting system (MAAS), engineered material arresting system (EMAS), and aircraft carrier arresting system), system (fixed and portable), platform (ground based and ship based), end use (commercial airport, military airbase, and aircraft carrier), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, net barrier, cable, mobile aircraft arresting system (MAAS), engineered material arresting system (EMAS), and aircraft carrier arresting system are the major segments of aircraft arresting system market by type. Lucintel forecasts that engineered material arresting system (EMAS) is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it help to improve the safety of aircraft landings and takeoffs.

Within this market, military airbase will remain the largest segment due to rise in procurement of jet aircraft and the construction of temporary runways.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of major manufacturers producing cutting-edge aircraft arresting systems for global use.

General Atomics, Zodiac Aerospace, Scama, and Atech are the major suppliers in the aircraft arresting system market.

