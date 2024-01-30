Ultrasound Devices and Accessories Market: Insights and Growth Opportunities 2023 – 2030

Ultrasound Devices and Accessories Industry | Forecast 2030

Ultrasound Devices Market Insights

The global ultrasound devices market size was estimated at USD 9.79 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is poised to be driven by the rising usage of ultrasound equipment for diagnostic imaging and treatment, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle disorders. Other factors influencing market growth include increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries and frequent developments in ultrasound imaging technology. Ultrasound is a leading diagnostic tool in medical imaging, compared to other diagnostic imaging systems, since it is less expensive and faster. Moreover, as it does not utilize ionizing radiation or magnetic fields, it is safer than other imaging technologies.

Ultrasound Transducer Market Insights

The global ultrasound transducer market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% by the end of 2026. Increasing applications of ultrasound devices in diagnostic imaging of various conditions and the introduction of advanced transducers are some of the major factors driving the growth.

Ultrasound transducers are used in diagnostic testing, surgical procedures, and noninvasive procedures including lithotripsy. Major diagnostic uses of these devices include the examination of cardiac, maternity, abdominal, gynecological, cerebrovascular and urological, breast examination, and small pieces of tissues, and in the pediatric and operational review.

Ultrasound Gel Market Insights

The global ultrasound gel market size was valued at USD 97.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030. An aqueous media is required to be placed in between the ultrasound probe and the skin to obtain a clear image. Ultrasound gel is used as an aqueous media that acts as a coupling agent in these procedures. Its compositions are Carbopol, propylene glycol, phenoxyethanol, glycerin, dyes, perfume, and water. They are formulated in different proportions and compositions depending on the manufacturer, and the recipes are proprietary. Ultrasound gel, an inevitable component during the ultrasound scan, is facing high demand from healthcare facilities. Thus, the increasing procedural volume of ultrasound worldwide is expected to drive the market’s growth. In addition, the rising adoption of ultrasound devices in point-of-care diagnostic and bedside monitoring can further propel the growth of this market.

