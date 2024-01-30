Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aircraft Tire Retreading Market to Reach $3.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft tire retreading market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and military markets. The global aircraft tire retreading market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of aircraft tire retreading, increasing demand for air travel, and growing preference for environmentally friendly options.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aircraft tire retreading market to 2030 by process type (pre-cure and mold-cure), aircraft type (commercial and military), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, pre-cure and mold-cure are the major segments of aircraft tire retreading market by process type. Lucintel forecasts that pre-cure is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because it offers various benefits such as low investment costs and flexibility.

Within this market, commercial will remain the higher segment due to rise in the production of aircraft and growing number of aircraft passengers globally.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing air traffic and the subsequent demand for new aircraft, as well as, existence of commercial and military aircraft manufacturers in the region.

Bridgestone, The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber, Michelin, and Marangoni are the major suppliers in the aircraft tire retreading market.

