Lucintel Forecasts the Global Anti Sniper Detection System Market to Reach $1.1 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global anti sniper detection system market looks promising with opportunities in the defense or military and homeland security markets. The global anti sniper detection system market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing terrorism threats and insurgent activities, increase in use of AI and machine learning in detection system, and rising need to avoid sniper shootings in urban environment.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in anti sniper detection system market to 2030 by technology (acoustic, infrared, and laser), system (vehicle-mounted, fixed, and portable), application (border control & protection, VIP protection, perimeter intrusion, critical infrastructure detection, and others), end use (defense or military and homeland security), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, border control & protection, VIP protection, perimeter intrusion, and critical infrastructure detection are the major segments of anti sniper detection system market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that border control & protection will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing need for security at boarder and ports of entry.

Within this market, defense or military will remain the largest segment due to growing use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles by militaries world.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth is the large sales and production of firearms in the region.

NewconOptik, Thales, Raytheon, and ConVi are the major suppliers in the anti sniper detection system market.

