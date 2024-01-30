The Global Automatic Dependant Surveillance Broadcast Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automatic dependant surveillance broadcast market looks promising with opportunities in theterminal maneuvering area surveillance, airborne surveillance, and aerospace & defense markets. The global automatic dependant surveillance broadcast market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing research and development of lightweight, tiny, and affordable unmanned aerial vehicle surveillance systems, growing need for cutting-edge surveillance systems to track and safeguard airplanes, as well as, the global emphasis on updating air traffic management systems.

In this market, ADS-B out, ADS-B in, and ADS-B ground station are the major segments of automatic dependant surveillance broadcast market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that ADS-B in is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to additional safety features and situational awareness.

Within this market, terminal maneuvering area surveillance will remain the larger segment due to rising demand for construction of new airports that have ushered in the advancement of efficient and safe TMA surveillance systems.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the highest number of air travelers, a flourishing aviation industry, and the presence of multiple airports.

Honeywell , L3 Technologies, Esterline Technologies, and Garmin are the major suppliers in the automatic dependant surveillance broadcast market.

