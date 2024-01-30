Lucintel Forecasts the Global Autonomous Navigation Market to Reach $7.0 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global autonomous navigation market looks promising with opportunities in the airborne, land, marine, space, and weapon markets. The global autonomous navigation market is expected to reach an estimated $7.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in the need for autonomous systems’ perceive and avoid systems, growth in the use of autonomous robots for both military and commercial purposes, as well as a rise in the need for real-time data in military applications.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in autonomous navigation market to 2030 by solution (hardware and software), platform (airborne, land, marine, space, and weapon), application (commercial and military & government), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware and software are the major segments of autonomous navigation market by solution. Lucintel forecasts that hardware is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because the advancements in autonomous navigation have revolutionized the field, with sensors, processors, and connectivity.

Within this market, airborne will remain the largest segment due to increasing investments in the development of autonomous aircraft and UAVs.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production, infrastructural developments and industrialization in emerging economies have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities for automotive OEMs.

Honeywell, Thales, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics are the major suppliers in the autonomous navigation market.

