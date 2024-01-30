According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aviation beacon technology market looks promising with opportunities in the airport, aerodrome and runway markets. The global aviation beacon technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for air travel and rising requirement of new aircraft, growing emphasis on aviation safety, as well as, technology development of aviation beacon technology.

In this market, low light intensity beacon, medium light intensity beacon and high light intensity beacon are the major segments of aviation beacon technology market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that medium light intensity beacon is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of its cost effectiveness and are available in various colors, such as amber, yellow, and green.

Within this market, airport will remain the largest segment due to growing investments in the development of new airport.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of established aviation infrastructure, significant safety regulations, as well as, high level of awareness among people in the US.

Point Lighting, Emerson Electric, Flight Light, and Avlite Systems are the major suppliers in the aviation beacon technology market.

