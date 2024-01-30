Lucintel Forecasts the Global Railway Sleeper Market to Reach $940.3 million by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global railway sleeper market looks promising with opportunities in the railway, landscape decoration, personal courtyard, public garden, and mining markets. The global railway sleeper market is expected to reach an estimated $940.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for sustainable and durable railway infrastructure, increasing need for efficient transportation systems, and government initiatives and investments in rail network development.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in railway sleeper market to 2030 by product type (concrete, high strength pre-stresses concrete, steel, wood, and others), end use (railways, landscape decoration, personal courtyards, public gardens, mining, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, concrete, high strength pre-stresses concrete, steel, and wood are the major segments of railway sleeper market by poduct type. Lucintel forecasts that high strength pre-stresses concrete is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its durability, lower maintenance, and ability to handle heavier loads.

Within this market, railway is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding number of railway tracks and rising development of high-tech and high speed railway infrastructure in the region.

Patil, Kunming Railway Sleeper, Daya Engineering Works, Juhi Railway Track, INFRASET, Biatec, Kirchdorfer, The Indian Hume Pipe, UK Sleepers, and Peter Feckl Maschinenbau are the major suppliers in the railway sleeper market.

