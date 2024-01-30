Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market to Reach $41.3 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace antimicrobial coating market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation and space markets. The global aerospace antimicrobial coating market is expected to reach an estimated $41.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising safety concern of air passengers, escalating aircraft deliveries, and continuous upgradation in current aircraft.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aerospace antimicrobial coating market to 2030 by material type (silver, copper, and others), fit (OEM and aftermarket), end use (aviation, space, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, silver and copper are the major segments of aerospace antimicrobial coating market by material type. Lucintel forecasts that silver will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its broad spectrum effectiveness, durability, and relative safety for passengers.

Within this market, aviation is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on aerospace antimicrobial coating market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased focus on aircraft hygiene and longer cleaning cycles, growing number of space mission, and augmenting population’s disposable income in the region.

AkzoNobel, Mankiewicz, Hentzen, PPG, BASF, Sherwin Williams, Dunmore, MAPAERO, Henkel, and Permagard are the major suppliers in the aerospace antimicrobial coating market.

