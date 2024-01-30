Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aircraft Electric Taxiing System Market to Reach $506.9 million by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft electric taxiing system market looks promising with opportunities in the civilian and military markets. The global aircraft electric taxiing system market is expected to reach an estimated $506.9 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing interest in air travel, expansion and modernization of airports, and rising preference for zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell technology.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aircraft electric taxiing system market to 2030 by type (non-vehicular and vehicular), application (civilian, military, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, non-vehicular and vehicular are the major segments of aircraft electric taxiing system market by type. Lucintel forecasts that non-vehicular will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, civilian is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on aircraft electric taxiing system market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Airbus, Borealis Exploration, Delos Aerospace by Delos, DENSO, Honeywell International, Interplex Holdings, and Israel Aerospace Industries are the major suppliers in the aircraft electric taxiing system market.

