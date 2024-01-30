Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing Market to Reach $765.6 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive equipment rental and leasing market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and personal markets. The global automotive equipment rental and leasing market is expected to reach an estimated $765.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for flexible mobility solutions and growing preference for cost-effective vehicle access.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive equipment rental and leasing market to 2030 by vehicle type (heavy commercial vehicles, industrial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger car), end use (commercial, personal, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, heavy commercial vehicle, industrial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger car are the major segments of automotive equipment rental and leasing market by vehicle type. Lucintel forecasts that heavy commercial vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commerical is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

A-Aerial Service, Aggreko, ALD, AMERCO, Ashtead, Barloworld, Century Tokyo Leasing, Custom Truck One Source, Element Fleet Management, and Fuyo General Lease are the major suppliers in the automotive equipment rental and leasing market.

