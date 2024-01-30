According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global motorcycle jacket turn light indicator market looks promising with opportunities in the aftermarket and OEM applications. The global motorcycle jacket turn light indicator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing emphasis on rider safety and visibility, increasing adoption of advanced safety features in motorcycles, and rising regulatory initiatives promoting motorcycle safety standards.

In this market, TLI jacket strap-on and motorcycle jacket TLI are the major segments of motorcycle jacket turn light indicator market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that TLI jacket strap-on is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, aftermarket is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Lumenus, Ryde Bright, Visijax, and Cladlight are the major suppliers in the motorcycle jacket turn light indicator market.

