Lucintel Forecasts the Global Motorcycle Navigation System Market to Reach $464.0 million by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global motorcycle navigation system market looks promising with opportunities in the heavyweight, middleweight, and lightweight markets. The global motorcycle navigation system market is expected to reach an estimated $464.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for advanced navigation features in motorcycles and growing adoption of motorcycles for commuting and touring.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in motorcycle navigation system market to 2030 by type (special motorcycle GPS units, portable outdoor hiking units, and GPS/PDA hybrids), application (heavyweight, middleweight, and lightweight), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, special motorcycle GPS unit, portable outdoor hiking unit, and GPS/PDA hybrid are the major segments of motorcycle navigation system market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that special motorcycle GPS unit is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, lightweight is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

BMW, Garmin, MiTAC Holdings, Polaris, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics, and SW-MOTECH are the major suppliers in the motorcycle navigation system market.

