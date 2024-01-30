Lucintel Forecasts the Global On Highway Vehicle Lighting Market to Reach $29.1 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global on highway vehicle lighting market looks promising with opportunities in the headlight, exterior light, and internal light applications. The global on highway vehicle lighting market is expected to reach an estimated $29.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on vehicle safety regulations, growing demand for energy-efficient LED lighting solutions, and rising technological advancements in smart lighting systems for vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in on highway vehicle lighting market to 2030 by product type (halogen, high intensity discharge, light-emitting diode, incandescent, and laser), vehicle type (motorcycle, passenger cars, buses, light trucks, medium trucks, heavy trucks, and others), application (headlight, exterior lights, and internal lights), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, halogen, high intensity discharge, light-emitting diode, incandescent, and LASER are the major segments of on highway vehicle lighting market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that light-emitting diode is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, headlight is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Marelli Automotive Lighting, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Valeo, Koninklijke Philips, Zizala Lichtsysteme, TYC Genera, and Spyder Auto are the major suppliers in the on highway vehicle lighting market.

