Display is expected to remain the largest segment in the global micro LED market

An exciting new study from the team of Lucintel found that micro LED market is expected to reach $54.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 62.8%. There are significant money making opportunities available in this market and companies planning to enter this market need to differentiate in order to maximize their return on investment.

The micro LED market is segmented based on application, panel size, end use industry, and region. In this market, display is expected to remain the largest application, and large panel segment is expected to remain the largest panel size. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing investment by electronics giants in global micro led market.

Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Epistar Corporation, Lumens, Plessy Semiconductor, X-Celeprint, PlayNitride, VerLASE Technologies LLC, Plessey Semiconductor Ltd., JBD Inc., Ostendo Technologies, Inc., MICLEDI, Microluce are some of the major players profiled in this 183 page report.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the micro LED market by end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, advertisement, aerospace & defense, and others), Panel Size (micro-displays, small-sized & medium-sized, and large panels), Application (display and lighting) by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the business risks and threats to the micro LED market?

Q.4 What are some changing demands of customers in the micro LED market?

Q.5 What are the new developments in the micro LED market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.6 What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.7 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this micro LED area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.8 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this micro LED market?

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

