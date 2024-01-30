Lucintel Forecasts the Global Port Equipment Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global port equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the container handling, bulk handling, scrap handling, stacking, and general cargo applications. The global port equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $18.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 1.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surge in worldwide maritime trade, expanding port development projects, and rising preference for heavy-lifting capacity vehicles and electric vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in port equipment market to 2030 by type (diesel, electric, and hybrid), operation (conventional and autonomous), application (container handling, bulk handling, scrap handling, stacking, general cargo, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, diesel, electric, and hybrid are the major segments of port equipment market by type. Lucintel forecasts that electric is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, container handling is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

zpmc, Sany Heavy Industry, lonking holdings, Toyota Material Handling, liebherr, gaussin, Cargotec, konecranes, Anhui Heli, and Mitsubishi Logisnext are the major suppliers in the port equipment market.

