Lucintel Forecasts the Global Recreational Boat Market to Reach $26.4 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global recreational boat market looks promising with opportunities in the fishing, transportation, sport, and travel & tourism applications. The global recreational boat market is expected to reach an estimated $26.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising tourism in worldwide, growing interest in outdoor recreational activities and water sports, and rapid advancement in autonomous marine technology.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in recreational boat market to 2030 by boat type (yachts, sailboats, personal watercrafts, inflatables, and others), propulsion (outboard boats, inboard & sterndrive boats, and sail boats), engine (diesel and electric), application (fishing, transportation, sports, travel & tourism, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, yacht, sailboat, personal watercraft, and inflatable are the major segments of recreational boat market by boat type. Lucintel forecasts that yacht is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing appeal of cruising and recreational boating.

Within this market, sport is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong regional demand for water sports and recreational boating and exstence of several boat & engine manufacturer in the region.

Groupe Beneteau, Brunswick, Marine Products, Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MCBC Holdings, Malibu Boats, Grand Banks Yachts, and Porter are the major suppliers in the recreational boat market.

