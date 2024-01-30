Global Automotive Crankshaft Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2024 to 2030

The future of the global automotive crankshaft market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive crankshaft market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing production of electric vehicles, growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and rapid expansion of the automotive industry.

Market Segmentation:

In this market, flat plane and cross plane are the major segments of automotive crankshaft market by type. Lucintel forecasts that flat plane is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.Within this market, passenger car is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Kellogg Crankshaft, Farndon Engineering, Sandvik, Thyssenkrupp, TIANRUN CRANKSHAFT, Rheinmetall, NSI Crankshaft, Bharat Forge, Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler, and Crower Cams are the major suppliers in the automotive crankshaft market.

