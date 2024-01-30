Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2024 to 2030

The future of the global automotive ignition coil market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive ignition coil market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing automotive production worldwide and Increasing demand for 3D printing based ignition coils.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive ignition coil market by type (coil-on-plug, distributor-based, distributor less, and others), product type (can-type ignition coil, electronic distributor coil, double spark coil, pencil ignition coil, ignition coil rail, and others), vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others), distribution channel (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, coil-on-plug, distributor-based, and distributor less are the major segments of automotive ignition coil market by type. Lucintel forecasts that coil-on-plug is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on automotive ignition coil market

Within this market, passenger car is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

BorgWarner, DENSO, Diamond Electric MFG, Eldor, HELLA, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, NGK Spark Plug, Robert Bosch, and Standard Motor Products are the major suppliers in the automotive ignition coil market.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056