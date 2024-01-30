According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive inner fender market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive inner fender market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing, growing focus on vehicle aesthetics and design, and rising stringent regulatory standards promoting fuel efficiency and emission reduction.

In this market, plastic and rubber are the major segments of automotive inner fender market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that plastic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its increasing preference among automotive producer to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency.

Within this market, commercial vehicle is expected to witness higher growth due to rising need for inner fender among these vehicles to obtain superior strength and protection against harsh conditions.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing industrialization and construction activities in the region.

Samvardhana Motherson, Gordon, Great Bestcam, Auto Metal Direct, Lokari, Glasstek, and Linyi Xin Mai Chi Auto are the major suppliers in the automotive inner fender market.

