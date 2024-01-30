According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive power tailgate system market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and SUV markets. The global automotive power tailgate system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of electric and smart vehicles, increasing focus on vehicle safety and technology integration, and growing consumer demand for convenience and hands-free driving experience.

In this market, side-loading and top-loading are the major segments of automotive power tailgate system market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that side-loading is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, SUV is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on automotive power tailgate system market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Brose, HUF, Johnson Electric, Mitsuba, Stabilus, Airplex, and Power-Packer are the major suppliers in the automotive power tailgate system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056