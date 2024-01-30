Global Automotive Rubber Hose Market is expected to reach $2.0 by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global automotive rubber hose market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial vehicle and passenger car applications. The global automotive rubber hose market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 1.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, growing automotive production and sales, and augmenting preference for high-performance vacuum tubes.

In this market, connect the hose, low pressure hose, and high-pressure hose are the major segments of automotive rubber hose market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that high pressure hose is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Rubber Hose Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Eaton, Hutchinson, Nichirin, Sumitomo Riko, TOYODA GOSEI, Belmont Rubber, Codan Rubber, Continental, DuPont, and KraussMeffei Berstorff are the major suppliers in the automotive rubber hose market.

