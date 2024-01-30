According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global portable turbidimeter market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential markets. The global portable turbidimeter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing towards water-borne diseases, rising need for early detection of water impurities, and stringent government regulations.

In this market, drinking water industry, wine making industry, industrial process monitoring, and aquaculture system are the major segments of portable turbidimeter market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that wine making industry is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for premium wines.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing adoption of turbidimeter used in various applications, such as environmental monitoring, drinking water treatment, wastewater management, and agriculture.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strict government regulations against turbidity in the drinking water industry.

Hach, HF Scientific, Panomex, Hanna Instruments, AQUALYTIC, DKK-TOA, and OPTEX Environment are the major suppliers in the portable turbidimeter market.

