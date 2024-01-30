Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aluminum Cap & Closure Market to Reach $7.76 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aluminum cap & closure market looks promising with opportunities in the beverage, pharmaceutical, food, and home & personal care markets. The global aluminum cap & closure market is expected to reach an estimated $7.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for convenience food, increasing concerns about product safety and security, and surging need of product differentiation and establishing a distinct brand identity.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aluminum cap & closure market to 2030 by product type (roll-on-pilfer-proof, easy open ends, non-refillable closures, and others), end use (beverage, pharmaceutical, food, home & personal care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, roll-on-pilfer-proof, easy open end, and non-refillable closure are the major segments of aluminum cap & closure market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that roll-on pilfer-proof is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it is ffordable, compatible with contents, and easy to open.

Within this market, pharmaceutical will remain the largest segment due to growing need of packaging healthcare products so as to protect the content from air, dust, and moisture.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in population, rising industrial activities, and urban development in the region.

Crown Holdings, Silgan Holdings, Amcor, Guala Closure, Alcopack, Herti JSC, and Torrent Closures are the major suppliers in the aluminum cap & closure market.

