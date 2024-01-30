Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automatic Hot Melt Welding Machine Market to Reach $0.23 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automatic hot melt welding machine market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, water supply, and chemical markets. The global automatic hot melt welding machine market is expected to reach an estimated $0.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging solutions, increasing demand for disposable hygiene products, and advancements in hot melt adhesive technology.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automatic hot melt welding machine market to 2030 by type (fully automatic welding machines and semi automatic welding machines), application (oil & gas, water supply, chemical industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, fully automatic welding machine and semi-automatic welding machine are the major segments of automatic hot melt welding machine market by type. Lucintel forecasts that semi-automatic welding machine is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period as it is a cost effective.

Within this market, oil & gas will remain the largest segment due to increasing stringent quality and safety standards for pipeline construction and maintenance.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significantly growing infrastructural development and rising focus on renewable energy like solar and wind power.

McElroy, Rothenberger, Fusion, Ritmo, CTF France Sauron, Georg Fischer, and Wuxi Baoda are the major suppliers in the automatic hot melt welding machine market.

