Material Handling Robots Industry: The Human Touch In A Robotic Age

Global material handling robots’ industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global AGV, AMR, and cobots markets combine to account for USD 7.34 billion in revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 31.07 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 17.4% over the forecast period. The combination bundle is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

Access the Global Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book from 2023 to 2030, compiled with details by Grand View Research

Automated Guided Vehicles Market Report Highlights

The global automated guided vehicle market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030.

• The unit load carrier segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its ability to handle multiple items simultaneously, reducing the number of trips required and, potentially, handling costs

• Natural navigation technology’s adoption is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period as it enables businesses to easily modify and expand the guide path of the AGV

• Assembly line application is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecasts period as assembly line AGV are replacing traditional mechanical production lines

• The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 77%. The growing adoption of automated guided vehicles across various industries can be attributed to the benefits offered by AGVs in terms of productivity, safety, and accuracy

• The service segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for various services, which include preventive and corrective maintenance, vehicle and software health check, and training employees directly or indirectly with the operation of AGVs

• Europe dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 30%. Rising investments in the manufacturing sector’s technological advancement are expected to improve the AGV market in Europe

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Report Highlights

The global autonomous mobile robot market size was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

• The adoption of material handling automation solutions for inventory management is growing significantly across various industries

• The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period

• Incumbents of the manufacturing industry have realized that the costs associated with the maintenance and procurement of autonomous mobile robots tend to be significantly less

Collaborative Robots Market Report Highlights

The global collaborative robots market size was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%, from 2022 to 2030.

• The mounting adoption of collaborative robots is seen in several industrial applications, as they serve as assisting devices for humans and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the manufacturing processes

• The collaborative robots industry is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years with the increasing adoption of cobots across small and medium enterprises, as they are cost-effective and provide a higher return on investment

• Europe captured a sizeable revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2022 owing to the increased product application in electronics, logistics, and inspection verticals

• Key market players include ABB Group, EPSON Robots, DENSO Robotics, Energid Technologies Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, MRK-Systeme GmbH, and KUKA AG

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book –Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Material Handling Robots Industry are –

• Swisslog Holding AG

• Egemin Automation Inc.

• Bastian Solutions, Inc.

• Daifuku Co., Ltd.

• Dematic

• ABB Group

• Bleum

• Boston Dynamics

• Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

• GreyOrange

• IAM Robotics

• Epson Robots

• F&P Robotics AG

• Fanuc Corporation

• Precise Automation, Inc.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Techman Robot Inc.

• DENSO Robotics

• AUBO Robotics

• BALYO