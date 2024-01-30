Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry: Global Demand Analysis

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry Data Book – Laundry Services, Dry-Cleaning Services and Duvet Cleaning Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry was valued at USD 69.33 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s dry-cleaning and laundry services industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Laundry Services Market Insights

The global Laundry Services Market size was estimated at USD 25.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. The laundry services market is experiencing a surge in popularity due to its reliability, advancements in laundry technology, and the ongoing trend of urbanization. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future. The industry is also anticipated to grow as cashless transactions become popular and digital payment methods are more widely used. It is also projected that integrating smart meters and the rising customer demand for effective and reasonably priced dry-cleaning and laundry services can contribute to the market’s growth.

According to a survey commissioned by ARM & HAMMER Clean & Simple and performed by OnePoll, in August 2020, respondents spend an average of 23 hours and 36 minutes per month on cleaning and housework, roughly amounting to 5 hours and 54 minutes per week. Of this, doing the laundry accounted for 44% of the time. Respondents spend 1 hour and 12 minutes per week doing laundry, or nearly a fifth of their time on housework. This data indicates that individuals with families invest significant amounts of time and resources in doing laundry, including water, detergent, and dryer sheets.

Duvet Cleaning Services Market Insights

The global Duvet Cleaning Services Market size was estimated at USD 29.85 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. People with busy schedules may need more time or resources to personally clean their duvets in today’s fast-paced environment. A professional duvet-cleaning service is a practical answer for individuals who need to maintain bedding while saving time and effort. Professional duvet-cleaning services have the tools and expertise to effectively sanitize and clean duvets to a higher quality than a person could achieve independently.

Duvet cleaning professionals offer additional services such as odor removal and restoration for fire or flood-damaged items. They may efficiently remove ingrained odors and release oxygen gas using ozone generators, leaving behind a fresh, scent-free fabric. This encourages customers to use duvet-cleaning services more often as it appeals to people allergic to strong odors and those who want odor-free duvets. These factors will aid in the growth of the duvet cleaning services market over the forecast period.

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

In the market, a mix of established companies and emerging players exists. Several prominent players are strategically capitalizing on the market’s growing trends while expanding their range of services to sustain and increase their market share.

Key players operating in the Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry are:

Cleanly

Speed Queen Laundry

Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Comet Cleaners

Laundryheap

