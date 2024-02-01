Unlocking Potential: Endoscopy Devices Market 2023-2030

Endoscopy Devices Industry | Forecast 2030

Endoscopy Devices Industry Data Book – Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization System, Endoscopy Visualization Component And Operative Devices Market

The global endoscopy devices market was valued at USD 50.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the presence of cost-effective pre and post-procedures and increasing awareness regarding the minimal invasive properties of the devices. COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively as the number of endoscopic procedures reduced owing to the postponed and canceled elective and semi-urgent procedures. However, the increasing geriatric population, coupled with the rising burden of chronic diseases, is anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, increasing the preference for disposable endoscopic equipment reduce the possibility of cross-contamination is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of over 40% in 2022, owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, the rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, along with gastrointestinal disorders is driving the market. According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, 100,000 people are diagnosed with heart failure every year, and currently, 750,000 people living in the region have suffered from heart failure.

Endoscopes Market Insights

The global endoscopes market size was valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030. The rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and growing awareness about early detection of diseases through minimally invasive surgical procedures are some of the major factors anticipated to drive endoscopy market growth over the forecast years. Furthermore,increasing FDA approvals for endoscopic devices and favorable reimbursement policies are also expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance to EndoFresh’s disposable digestive endoscopy system, a device developed to reduce the chance of contamination in gastrointestinal procedures.

Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Insights

The global endoscopy visualization systems market size was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used for the examination of the internal organs in the body. Visualization systems with advanced technologies can provide superior image quality, which makes them very important in the medical field. In recent years, endoscopic procedures have emerged as a potential adjunctive tool in various medical specialties such as general surgery, gastrointestinal, urology, and others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 494,000 hysterectomies are performed in the U.S. annually. Approximately 80.0% of the surgeries are done laparoscopically or robotically. Thus, shift towards minimally invasive surgeries and increasing prevalence of cancer, thereby fueling the market growth.

Endoscopy Devices Industry Segmentation

Endoscopy Devices Industry, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Endoscopes

Endoscopy Visualization System

Endoscopy Visualization Component

Operative Devices

Endoscopy Devices Industry, By End-use (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

