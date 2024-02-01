Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners And Accessories Industry: Innovation And A Global Scan

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry Data Book Covers Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI Coils & Motion Tracking Systems Market.

Global magnetic resonance imaging scanners and accessories industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, Compiled Report By Grand View Research

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Report Highlights

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market size was valued at USD 5.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

• The adoption of advanced imaging technologies is augmenting the growth of the global market

• The open system segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to its efficiency in accommodating all sizes of patients without feeling claustrophobic

• MRI for neurological and brain disorders dominated the market due to the growing number of neurological conditions and increasing demand for less invasive diagnostic procedures

• The high-field MRI segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate due to its efficiency in providing detailed images for diagnosis

• Imaging centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Government initiatives to improve primary care are one of the major factors impacting the segment growth

• In 2023, North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share owing to continuous research and adoption of advanced techniques in the region

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2024 to 2030 due to the growing number of clinical studies in the region for high-field MRI machines

MRI Coils Market Report Highlights

The global magnetic resonance imaging coils market size was valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on type, radiofrequency coil segments accounted for the largest market share of 59.5% in 2022. It is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9 % over the forecast period.

Based on application, the neurology segment accounted for the largest market share of 22.6% in 2022 and the segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9%.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue share and the ambulatory care center segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1%.

Motion Tracking Systems Market Report Highlights

The global MRI motion tracking systems market size was valued at USD 2.76 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Optical Tracking Systems like cameras are largely adopted by MRI manufacturers due to their increased efficacy and image capture accuracy

The marker systems segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR in the global market during the forecast period

The North America region dominated with a revenue share of 58.38% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% from 2022 to 2030

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry Data Book – Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI Coils & Motion Tracking Systems Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The high price is one of the most impeding factors for the sales of these systems. The major players are focusing on minimizing the prices for medium-strength MRI systems using various methods. Technological advancements in manufacturing and the high influx of these systems in the market is expected to bring the prices down in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry are –

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers

• Toshiba Corporation

• Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Esaote SPA

• Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt ltd

• Fujifilm

• MR Instruments, Inc.

• RAPID MR International, LLC

• ScanMed

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Hologic Inc.

• Bruker

• TracInnovations

• Kineticor

• Metria Innovations