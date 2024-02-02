Spectrometry Market Size and Share: 2023-2030 Overview

Spectrometry Industry | Forecast 2030

Spectrometry industry data book is a combination of the market data from five reports namely, spectrometry, mass spectrometry, NMR spectroscopy, near-infrared spectroscopy, and in-line UV-vis spectroscopy market. The market was valued at USD 17.4 billion in 2021 with a CAGR of 7.34% during 2022-2030. NMR spectroscopy market and Near-infrared Spectroscopy market are also growing at the CAGR of 5.1% and 6.08% respectively. The development of advanced spectrometry instruments and consumables is anticipated to create growth opportunities in this market and drive the market in the coming years.

Spectrometry holds significant potential in the near future owing to increase in healthcare applications. In addition, molecular spectrometry holds the largest share in this market due to wide applications of this technique in healthcare industries and key players offering an extensive range of technologically advanced products in this segment. Furthermore, mass spectrometry is likely to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to continuous advancements in mass spectroscopy techniques and major players operating in this segment engaged in introducing advanced products. Advancements and new product launches are anticipated to drive the overall market at a sustainable rate.

Spectrometry Market insights

The global spectrometry market size was estimated at USD 14.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. The development of technologically advanced spectroscopy instruments and consumables is anticipated to provide growth avenues to this market. Continuous evolution in spectrometry techniques has enhanced the use of spectrometers in the market. Key players are developing products that are easy to use and provide better outcomes which would help researchers to provide better results. This in turn is anticipated to aid growth over the forecast period.

Mass Spectrometry Market insights

The global mass spectrometry market size was valued at USD 5,262.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.06% from 2023 to 2030. Mass spectrometry is used as an analytical method to characterize large biomolecules, such as DNA and proteins, and is widely used for omics-related studies. The primary application of mass spectrometry is in the field of drug discovery where it is used to identify structures of metabolites and drugs as well as for screening of metabolites in biological systems. Hence, with the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and rising R&D investments for the development of new diagnostic techniques, demand for mass spectrometry is expected to witness growth in the near future.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market insights

The global nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market size was valued at USD 690 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is considered to be an effective method to assess crystalline and amorphous materials in the sample. The manufacturing of generic drugs is anticipated to surge the requirement for NMR spectroscopy in the market. The growth of NMR spectroscopy is supported by universities, product developers, and service providers of pharmaceutical companies.

Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market insights

The global near-infrared spectroscopy market size was valued at USD 502.7 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. Along with the statistical treatment and advanced software algorithms, NIR spectroscopy is considered to be an optimal technique for quantitative analysis, providing a practical substitute for time-consuming methods, such as wet chemical and liquid chromatographic. The method is versatile with no requirement of sample preparation, and lower costs and time. The growth of near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is supported by pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers.

In-line UV-vis Spectroscopy Market insights

The global in-line UV-vis spectroscopy market size was valued at USD 1,120.3 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.69% from 2023 to 2030. Expanding applications of in-line spectroscopy and technological advancements driving product adoption in spectroscopy coupled with the active participation of government and regulatory authorities are some of the major factors boosting the industrygrowth. For instance,the Multiannual National Control Plan (MNKP) and the National Monitoring Plan (BÜP) are among the few nationwide control programs for inspecting food products. Such plans are expected to drive the use of in-line UV-vis spectroscopic methods.

Spectrometry Industry Segmentation

Spectrometry Industry, By Type

Molecular Spectrometry Visible and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy Infrared Spectroscopy Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy Others

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Atomic Spectrometry Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (AES) Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy (AFS) X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) Inorganic Mass Spectroscopy



Spectrometry Industry, By Product

Instrument

Consumables

Services

Spectrometry Industry, By Application

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Forensic Analysis

Others

Spectrometry Industry, By End-use

Government & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

