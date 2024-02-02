Micro Mobility Industry: The Sustainable Solution For Urban Living

Global micro mobility industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecast insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, volumetric analyses, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Micro mobility industry data book covers electric kick scooters, electric skateboards, and electric bikes markets. The global micro mobility market to account for USD 21.43 billion in revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 60.71 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 13.9% over the forecast period.

Electric Kick Scooters Market Report Highlights

The global electric kick scooter market size is expected to reach USD 2.61 billion in 2021 and register a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc.

The Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2030.

The personal segment dominated the market in 2022. The segment is expected to hold more than 60% market share.

Europe is projected to account for the high market share and is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030.

Electric Skateboards Market Report Highlights

The global electric skateboards market size is expected to reach USD 980.3 million in 2021 and register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc.

The electric kick scooters segment is anticipated to grow at a promising CAGR over the forecast period because of the growing preference for cleaner transportation, aggressive investments in lightweight vehicles, and favourable government policies to promote electric mobility as a step toward reducing vehicular emissions.

Electric kick scooters are popular in cities and are used as a substitute for bicycling or walking. They are highly cost-effective for shorter distances.

Consumer demographic features vary among different regions. Drivers from North America and Europe tend to see electric motorized scooters more as a lifestyle, while those from Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific use electric motorized scooters more as a practical transportation means.

Consumer satisfaction, which can be measured with various parameters such as durability, maintenance expense, performance, is an essential factor for the vendors trying to retain existing customers or tap new ones.

However, vendors trying to attract the consumer during the launch of any vehicle focus on two main factors, design/style, and specifications. This can be viewed as a way of instilling a sense of reliability into consumers and challenging the common sentiment that electric scooters are weak or not capable of carrying loads like conventional scooters.

Electric Bicycles Market Report Highlights

The global e-bikes market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.83 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc.

The favourable government initiatives, advances in technology, growing awareness about performance-based adventure, and rising preference for leisure activities are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Electric bicycles play a major role in addressing challenges associated with traffic congestion in cities.

The market is growing moderately as electric bikes are mostly used for intra-city commutes and are mostly preferred across the younger age group as these are usually categorized under non-motorized vehicles.

Market players are diversifying their product portfolio through investments, mergers & acquisitions, and innovations in connectivity applications, such as Vehicle-to-everything (V2X), which can potentially alert and protect riders against risks and faults.

Changing customer preferences and behaviour because of the constantly changing global market dynamics are also expected to have a significant positive impact on the e-cargo bike sector.

However, the governments of several regions offer subsidies and tax breaks for e-bikes. Several European countries are providing incentives for e-bikes as part of green initiatives.

Key players operating in the Micro Mobility Industry are –

• Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

• JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO., LTD.

• Xiaomi

• SEGWAY INC.

• SWAGTRON

• Boosted USA

• Airwheel Holding Limited

• YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

• Accell Group

• Derby Cycle.

• Lime (Neutron Holdings, Inc.,)

• GOTRAX

• Bird Rides, Inc.

• Mellow Boards GmBH

• GOVECS AG