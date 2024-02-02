Syringes Industry Evolution, Puncture Precision, And Injecting Innovation

Global syringes industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global syringes industy size was valued at USD 43.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.02% from 2023 to 2030.

Prefilled Syringes Market Report Highlights

The global prefilled syringes market generated over USD 20.61 billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 11.94% during the forecast period.

• In terms of revenue, the disposable prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest market share of 78.98% in 2021. This is owing to a high preference for patient safety, which has led to a rise in the use of disposable prefilled syringes in hospitals and home care settings.

• The glass syringes segment dominated the market with around 53.27% of the revenue share in 2021, because most glass prefilled syringes may administer highly viscous drugs along with can be utilized across a wide range of therapeutic areas, such as vaccines, blood therapeutic proteins, and stimulants.

• Diabetessegment captured the largest market share with around 53.75% in 2021. Increasing prevalence of diabetes globally along with the government initiatives.

• The hospitals segment captured the largest market share with around 52.39% in 2021. The growth of this segment can mainly be attributed to increasing in the number of patients suffering from various chronic ailments and the consequent rise in surgical procedures.

• Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing market for prefilled syringes with a growth rate of 12.96%, owing to the increasing patient population and rapid adoption of prefilled syringes in this region.

• Prominent key players present in the prefilled syringes market are Gerresheimer AG, Schott Group, BD, Unilife Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Owen Mumford, and Haselmeier AG.

Disposable Syringes Market Report Highlights

The global disposable syringes market size was valued at USD 14.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.21% from 2023 to 2030.

The conventional syringes segment accounted for the largest share of around 53% in 2022. The use of injection and auto-injectors comprises the use of needles. Conventional syringes are the most practiced and used syringes in homecare settings. For instance, B.D.’s conventional syringes and needles range, the conventional disposable syringes guarantee protection for the patient receiving it. Such factors are likely to drive segment growth

The safety syringes segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Safety syringes are required for most diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for chronic diseases since they are essential during medication administration and tests, resulting in rising product demand. In 2019, Japanese firm Morimoto Pharma launched a S.A.F.E. Syringe Kit vial comprising pre-attached needle syringes and a tube-shaped container into an innovative synergistic design. Such innovations are expected to ease product usage for healthcare workers

The hospital end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50% in 2022 due to studies being meticulously designed to maximize the chances of detecting meaningful treatment. The demand for dispensing syringes in hospitals continues to rise. Prefilled and disposable syringes are becoming increasingly common in some European states due to the use of prefilled syringes in ICUs and operating theaters

Dental Syringes Market Report Highlights

The dental syringes market was valued at USD 8.95 billion in 2022. High demand for specially designed syringes for dentistry is expected to fuel the market growth over the compounded annual growth rate of 5.05% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on product, the reusable syringes segment accounted for the largest market share of around 53.0% in 2022 due to its use in the administration of anesthesia and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of 51.9% due to their easy accessibility

The outpatient facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period owing to their cost effectiveness

North America dominated the market with a share of 34.5% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing proportion of geriatric population and increasing awareness among people regarding oral health

Micro Syringes Market Report Highlights

The micro syringes market was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2022. High demand for specially designed syringes for dentistry is expected to fuel the market growth over the compounded annual growth rate of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

• Based on syringe type, the autosampler syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2022, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Due to the growing acceptance of precision autosamplers, the market is growing

• Based on end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 47.0% in 2022. Different types of micro syringes are frequently needed in hospitals to accommodate various medical specializations, including diagnostics, anesthesia, and oncology

• The outpatient facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The growing tendency toward ambulatory services and outpatient care is in line with the flexibility and convenience of outpatient facilities

• North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and advancements in healthcare technologies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period with countries such as China and India serving as significant centers for pharmaceutical production and research

Syringes Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Market players in the syringe market undertake several organic and in-organic growth strategies in order to strengthen their product portfolios and offer diverse technologically advanced and innovative products to their customers. These strategies are prominently adopted by companies to attract more customers in the market.

Key players operating in the Syringes industry are –

• Nipro Corporation

• Medtronic

• Baxter International, Inc.

• B.Braun Melsungen AG

• Dentsply Sirona

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• Agilent Technologies

• Hamilton Company

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Unilife Corporation

• SCHOTT

• 3M

• Gerresheimer AG