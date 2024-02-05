Academia Abode: Your Path to Success Starts at Redpoint Gainesville

Gainesville, Florida, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Introducing Redpoint Gainesville, an outstanding student housing community that offers a distinctive off-campus living experience tailored for University of Florida students. Nestled just minutes away from the UF campus, Redpoint Gainesville sets a new standard for student living by seamlessly blending convenience and luxury, providing spacious and well-appointed apartments. Its prime location places it close to the University of Florida campus, making it the perfect option for students seeking both comfort and convenience.

Redpoint Gainesville offers a variety of apartment amenities tailored to students’ needs, such as fully furnished living spaces, private bathrooms for each bedroom, in-unit laundry facilities, high-speed Wi-Fi, and roomy balconies and patios. These apartments combine comfort and convenience to enhance the student experience.

Additionally, this reasonable community provides exceptional facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a resort-style zero-entry swimming pool, and inviting clubhouse and gaming lounges. Redpoint Gainesville is also pet-friendly, ensuring that even furry companions can be part of this vibrant community.

Please visit their website or contact them at (352) 247-7900 to learn more about Redpoint Gainesville’s student-friendly housing facility.

About Redpoint Gainesville: Redpoint Gainesville is committed to providing the most beautiful, elegant, and affordable student-friendly apartments in Gainesville, FL. With spacious floor plans and a host of amenities, Redpoint Gainesville offers students a unique and comfortable living experience. The community fosters a sense of belonging, providing a place where students can thrive academically and personally.

Company name: Redpoint Gainesville

Address: 5120 SW 13th Place

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Zip code: 32607

Phone number: (352) 247-7900