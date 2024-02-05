A Painless Experience: Kelly Smile Dentistry’s Commitment To Comfortable Tooth Removal

Victorville, CA, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Kelly Smiles is implementing a comfortable tooth removal treatment. Patients form dental anxiety when they hear about tooth extraction. Kelly Smiles are committed to increasing patient’s comfort and giving them their dream smile.

Dr. Kelly Hong, DDS, says, “A dentist always tries to maintain their patient’s god-gifted smile, but due to some unwanted situations, we have to undergo the process of tooth extraction. Generally, at that time, patients face dental anxiety regarding the pain and discomfort that it is going to provide. So, we included treatment strategies that increase comfort in tooth removal. Patients can have a comfortable tooth removal experience.”

Basically, sedatives are needed to provide a comfortable experience to the patients because this minimizes the pain to zero. Kelly Smile Dentistry uses advanced sedatives to increase the numbness of the tooth area. Sometimes, they use anesthesia in case of a long process.

There are three options for sedatives in tooth extraction, which are nitrous oxide, oral conscious sedation, and intravenous (IV) sedation. Nitrous oxide is also known as laughing gas, and this is a light-level sedative. Oral conscious sedation is provided by the mouth in pill form. Tooth extraction in Victorville, CA, can select the range of this sedative according to the needs of the patient. IV sedation is basically used for people with heavy dental anxiety. Dentists use this sedative when they undergo a long process. The sedative is directly pushed into the IV line of the body. The last option is anesthesia. Anesthesia can be used only for complex cases, which include facial reconstruction and jaw surgery.

