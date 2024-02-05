Bluebird Solar Unveils Cutting-Edge “Bluebird Half Cut Solar Panel” Series

Revolutionizing Solar Power with Enhanced Efficiency and Power Output

Posted on 2024-02-05

Half Cut Solar Panel

Noida, India, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — In response to the growing demand for high-efficiency solar solutions, Bluebird Solar proudly introduces its latest innovation, the “Bluebird Half Cut Solar Panel” series. Boasting power outputs ranging from 400W to 550W and an impressive 21.31% efficiency, these panels set a new standard for renewable energy technology.

 

Efficiency Redefined: Half-Cut Technology

Bluebird Solar’s Half Cut Solar Panels incorporate cutting-edge half-cut technology, a groundbreaking approach to solar panel design. By dividing the panel into two halves, the top and bottom sections function as independent units, ensuring optimal energy generation even when one half is shaded. This innovative design enhances overall performance and resilience, making the Bluebird Half Cut Solar Panel an ideal choice for locations with varying sunlight conditions.

Traditional monocrystalline or Mono PERC solar panel typically feature 60 to 72 solar cells. In contrast, Bluebird’s Half Cut Solar Panel elevate the game by doubling the number of cells to 120 to 144, thanks to the innovative half-cut design. This strategic alteration reduces resistive losses, significantly boosting module efficiency and, consequently, delivering higher wattage.

 

Unmatched Reliability: 30-Year Warranty

Bluebird Solar stands behind the durability and longevity of its Half Cut Solar Panel series, offering a robust 30-year warranty. This commitment underscores the company’s confidence in the quality and performance of these cutting-edge solar panels, providing customers with peace of mind and a reliable, long-term solution for their renewable energy needs.

 

About Bluebird Solar

Bluebird Solar is a leading provider of solar energy solutions committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the renewable energy sector. With a focus on efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, Bluebird Solar continues to develop state-of-the-art solar technologies to meet the evolving needs of the global market.

For more information about the “Bluebird Half Cut Solar Panel” series or to inquire about Bluebird Solar’s comprehensive range of solar solutions, please contact:

Shweta Pokhriyal
Public Relations Manager Bluebird Solar
Phone: +91-011-47052209
WhatsApp:+91-8076926001
Email: info@bluebirdsolar.com
Website: https://bluebirdsolar.com

