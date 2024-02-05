BestCustomScreens.com Responds to Rising Crime with Advanced Security Screen Doors

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — In a compelling blend of personal narrative and product innovation, Steve Tristan, the founder of BestCustomScreens.com, shares his experience of being a victim of theft in Riverside, California. This incident, which occurred during a Catholic Conference, an event he and his family went to, highlights the escalating need for improved home security measures. In response, BestCustomScreens.com is proud to announce its new line of Security Screen Doors, including the Sentry Security Screen Door, French Security Screen Doors, and Sliding Security Screen Doors, all featuring Amplimesh technology.

Steve’s unfortunate experience in Riverside – a city he later discovered to be the city with the highest crime rate in the United States – served as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that homeowners face. His story, detailed in the video titled “Victim of a Crime or a Radical Catholic? Steve Tristan shares about being robbed at hotel parking,” emphasizes the importance of taking proactive steps to secure one’s home and belongings.

The new range of Security Screen Doors from BestCustomScreens.com addresses this growing concern. Each door is equipped with Amplimesh, a robust mesh technology known for its strength and durability, ensuring homes are safe while maintaining aesthetics. The doors come with various locking mechanisms, including keyed entry, are made with a corrosion-free aluminum frame, and are coated with a durable, powder-coated finish.

These products are available for purchase online, with nationwide delivery. For residents in Southern California, including Los Angeles County, Inland Empire, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, Orange County, and Ventura County, BestCustomScreens.com offers professional installation services to these areas.

In solidarity with those affected by theft and burglary, BestCustomScreens.com is offering a 10% discount on its Security Screen Doors until the end of March 2024. Customers can use this opportunity to enhance their home security at a more affordable price.

“We learned a hard lesson in Riverside, but it reinforced our mission to provide robust security solutions for homeowners,” said Steve Tristan. “Our new line of Security Screen Doors is more than just a product – it’s a commitment to safety and peace of mind in these challenging times.”

For more information on the Security Screen Doors or to view Steve Tristan’s video, visit https://www.bestcustomscreens.com/riverside/ or contact BestCustomScreens.com at bestcustomscreens@gmail.com or call 800-341-9054.