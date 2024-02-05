Flat Glass Industry: Raw Material Scenario and Supply V/S Price Trends

Flat Glass Industry Data Book – Coated Glass, Home Appliance Glass, Fire Resistance Glass, Automotive Glass and Glass Facade Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Flat Glass Industry was valued at USD 292.95 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s flat glass industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Coated Glass Market Insights

The global coated glass market size was estimated at USD 32.32 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. Rising penetration of green buildings and increasing emphasis on improving energy efficiency are projected to benefit market growth over the coming years. Coated glass is used in residential and commercial buildings to cool rooms and allow maximum visible light. By reflecting infrared energy, temperature inside building is cooler, reducing dependence on air conditioning systems. This product is also used in colder regions to maintain a warm temperature in the room. In the building & construction industry, coated glass is generally used as insulated glazing units in façades and windows. As a result, the growth of the construction industry in the US is predicted to benefit the coated glass industry.

The US’s USD 1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is expected to prove fruitful for market growth. This bill is projected to drive the structure value for transportation infrastructure at a standard rate of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025, which is anticipated to benefit the expansion of rails, ports, bridges, telecommunications, water transport, EVs, broadband, and energy. Construction industry recovered well in 2021 as COVID-19 cases were reduced. However, it witnessed subdued demand in 2022 due to tighter and aggressive monetary policy and higher borrowing rates. The industry outlook remained uncertain throughout 2023 owing to looming recessionary fears and soaring energy prices.

Jumbo-coated architectural glass is a significant trend in the global market. As a result, companies are establishing jumbo coaters to serve their demand. For instance, in December 2023, Emirates Glass LLC, a leading glass industry company, continued to focus on innovation and quality standards with investment in new machinery & equipment to install a Jumbo Series production line with Vortex Pro Convection technology. This latest production line can manufacture coated glass with high and low emissivity levels of 8cm and 0.02cm, respectively.

Home Appliance Glass Market Insights

The global home appliances glass market size was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing sales and the production of refrigerators, ovens, display cabinets, microwaves, and induction cooktops are anticipated to augment the market growth. In September 2021, as part of its USD 60 million investment, GE Appliances opened a new assembly line for producing four-door refrigerators in Kentucky, U.S. Tempered glass is a common material used in the interior, exterior, and control panels of appliances such as refrigerators, cookware, and microwaves. Thus, rising investments in expanding the production capacity of appliances are benefiting market growth.

The penetration of connected devices is increasing in developing economies such as India as well, which is anticipated to prove fruitful for market growth. For instance, in November 2022, Up, a Bengaluru, India-based smart home appliance start-up company, raised USD 1.3 million in pre-seed funding. The start-up company is engaged in making connected home appliances and will use its funding in a go-to-market strategy for its first product delishUp.

The market growth is however anticipated to be restrained by the availability of substitutes. For instance, acrylic polymer makes an excellent replacement for glass on account of its optical clarity, less weight, and scratch resistance. As a result, along with windows and lenses, acrylic is replacing the product in refrigerators as well.

Flat Glass Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Market players formulate their strategies keeping in mind the rising penetration of flat glass in numerous applications, advancements in glass and coating technologies, and raw material costs, along with the performance of the key application industries namely automotive, construction, energy, and electrical. Key players are focused on developing innovative products.

Key players operating in the Flat Glass Industry are:

China Glass Holding Ltd.

Euroglas

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Gurdian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

