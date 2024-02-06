The Evolution of Footwear Industry: Understanding Consumer Trends and Preferences

Footwear Industry Data Book – Athletic, Non-athletic, Sustainable and Traditional/Non-sustainable Footwear Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Footwear Industry was valued at USD 387.74 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s footwear industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Athletic Footwear Market Insights

The global athletic footwear market size was valued at USD 133.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2023 to 2030. Growing enthusiasm and awareness regarding the health benefits of sports and fitness activities, the flourishing retail e-commerce sector worldwide, and rising levels of disposable income of consumers are estimated to be the key trends stoking the market growth. Youngsters are getting keen on adopting a healthy lifestyle and are hence participating actively in sports and other related activities. At the same time, people have started realizing that sports and fitness activities can help ensure good health and reduce the risk of chronic disorders such as depression, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.

Increasing environmental concerns are restraining the growth of the athletic footwear industry. The active measures taken by the government and environmental groups toward pollution act as a restraint for the market. Industry is one of the main causes of the pollution of the rivers and environment. For instance, Puma along with other sportswear brands including Nike and Adidas was addressed as ‘Dirty Laundry’ as the subject of a report by the environmental group Greenpeace. Puma was accused of working with suppliers in China who, according to the report, contributed to the pollution of the Yangtze and Pearl rivers.

Prominent players in the market, such as Nike, Inc.; Adidas AG; Skechers USA, Inc.; and New Balance Athletics, Inc. are focusing on developing innovative technologies to increase the stability of sports shoes and make them comfortable. For instance, Adidas AG has innovated a Forged Mesh, a single-layer shoe upper with a ribbed pattern created using ARAMIS motion capture technology for determining the strain exerted on the foot. The technology helps provide maximum flexibility and adequate support along the ankle to ensure free foot movement. Other technologies patented by Adidas AG include Adaptive Traxion, Boost, Bounce, Climachill, Promeknit, and Stableframe.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of Footwear Industry Data Book – Athletic, Non-athletic, Sustainable and Traditional/Non-sustainable Footwear Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Sustainable Footwear Market Insights

The global sustainable footwear market size was estimated at USD 6.78 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. Growing consumer awareness and concern for environmental sustainability have increased the demand for eco-friendly footwear options. In addition, advancements in sustainable materials and production methods have enabled manufacturers to offer stylish and functional footwear that meets the preferences of eco-conscious consumers. Government regulations and incentives promoting sustainable practices in the fashion industry have further accelerated market growth. Moreover, the rise of ethical and socially responsible consumer behavior has boosted the adoption of sustainable footwear brands.

Sustainability has been observed to be a key trend over the years. On this front, many experts believe that innovations in production will continue to gather momentum. Many prominent market participants, including Nike and Adidas, contributed to the sustainable methods of production, such as reduced labor costs and wastage. Digitization also allows to create sample footwear with better materials and enables the use of a 3-D printer for predicting a single shoe in multiple forms, patterns, and colors.

Many footwear companies have begun to make substantial changes in their production methods. They are increasingly incorporating recycled and sustainable materials into their product lines, such as recycled PET plastics, organic cotton, and sustainable alternatives to leather. This shift reduces the consumption of virgin resources and helps divert waste from landfills. In September 2023, Nike launched its innovative recyclable shoe, the ISPA Link Axis. This groundbreaking shoe, accessible through Nike’s SNKRS app, is engineered for complete disassembly, allowing each component to undergo full recycling. Nike’s design approach for this shoe incorporates interlocking parts, eliminating the need for adhesive materials and minimizing the overall use of resources.

Go through the table of content of Footwear Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Footwear Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Prominent players hold a significant market share and have established a strong global presence. Alongside these industry leaders, there are also smaller to medium-sized players that focus on offering a specific range of footwear and primarily cater to regional customers.

Key players operating in the Footwear Industry are:

Crocs, Inc.

Martens

Salomon Group

ECCO Sko A/S

Merrell

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter