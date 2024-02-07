The Role of Enterprise Mobility Management in Digital Transformation

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry | Forecast 2030

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book – Mobile Device Management, Mobile Identity Management, Mobile Content Management and Mobile Application Management Market

The global enterprise mobility management market size was evaluated at USD 12.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2030. Enterprise mobility management (EMM) products are witnessing growing demand across the globe owing to a significant increase in mobile devices, and shifting various end-user companies’ focus on protecting their digital infrastructure is propelling market growth. Further, advancements in cloud-based EMM solutions are creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies and the rising mobile workforce by various enterprises to enhance employees’ productivity are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Moreover, enterprise mobility management enables businesses to enhance their workplace efficiency and productivity, control operational costs, and reduce device downtime. The solution benefits the IT administration to remotely distribute applications across end-users, making the data accessible to them easily. In addition to the benefits, the solution offers advanced privacy capabilities, including remote data encryption and wiping to secure business information.

Mobile Device Management Market Insights

The global mobile device management market size was valued at USD 5.02 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030. Mobile device management (MDM) refers to the software and services used to manage and secure mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing use of mobile devices at the workplace and the need to secure sensitive data on these devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the industry, as it has accelerated the adoption of mobile devices due to remote work.

With the pandemic forcing many employees to work remotely, the use of mobile devices has become even more critical. MDM solutions have become essential in enabling organizations to manage and secure these devices, ensuring that employees can work from anywhere without compromising security. Increasing concern for data security is one of the major drivers of the market. With the rise of mobile devices, there is a growing concern for data security, as these devices can be lost, stolen, or hacked, potentially leading to a breach of sensitive corporate data. MDM solutions can help address these concerns by providing security features, such as device encryption, password protection, remote wipe, and the ability to track & manage devices.

Mobile Identity Management Market Insights

The global mobile identity management market size was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030. MIM solutions are becoming increasingly crucial as the workforce is converting to more mobile and digital, leading to access from a variety of devices and locations. Mobile identity management refers to managing and safeguarding mobile device access to digital resources such as applications and data. Mobile identity management systems usually offer mobile devices safe and simple authentication and identity management features, ensuring that only authorized users have access to essential products and services.MIM systems demand that users provide multiple forms of authentication, such as a password and a biometric factor, fingerprint, or facial recognition, to ensure that only authorized individuals can access business-critical resources.

MIM solutions often include mobile device management (MDM) facilities, which allow organizations to impose security restrictions on mobile devices, such as demanding encryption and restricting access to specific applications and data. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an important security feature in MIM as it adds an additional layer of security beyond a simple password and username.By adding a layer of authentication, 2FA offers an extra layer of security to protect against unauthorized access to sensitive data or systems.Mobile devices are more prone to cyber threats than traditional desktop computers or laptop computers. To protect against these dangers, MIM offers security capabilities such as multi-factor authentication, mobile device management, and secure data transport.

Mobile Content Management Market Insights

The global mobile content management market size was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2023 to 2030. Mobile content management (MCM) refers to the creation, storage, and distribution of digital content designed specifically for mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.Mobile content management systems are increasingly being integrated with the latest trends, such as mobile-first approach, cloud-based solutions, and machine learning algorithms, among others. The market has evolved significantly in recent years as mobile devices continue to rule the digital landscape and become a vital part of everyday activities.The increased availability of mobile devices, high-speed mobile networks, and the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have made MCM easier to use and economical. Organizations aim to utilize the opportunity of the growing popularity of mobile devices to distribute content directly through these devices, communicate with users, and offer seamless services.

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Segmentation

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry, By Solution

Software

Service

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry, By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry, By Enterprise Size

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry, By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Education)

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Product Benchmarking, Financials)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

Broadcom, Inc.

AppTec GmbH

VMware, Inc.

Citrix Systems

Ivanti

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Matrix42

Sophos

Blackberry

Esper

