Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Solutions: Empowering Mothers

Breast Pump Market Insights

The global breast pump market size was estimated at USD 2.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The key factors driving market growth include rising global women’s employment rates, improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and government initiatives to support working mothers. The International Labor Organization (ILO) reports that there has been visible progress in terms of employment opportunities and gender equality over the last 20 years. The ILO initiated the 2030 United Nations Agenda, which declares that the genders of youth and the disabled population are likely to have equal pay without discrimination to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls to attain productive employment, gender equality, and economic development.

Growing consumer awareness and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to propel the global demand for breast pumps. For instance, The Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), which promotes evidence-based practices for breastfeeding success, was established by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to enhance breastfeeding rates and assist families in achieving their breastfeeding goals. Similarly, most insurance plans must now cover specified breastfeeding help and supplies, such as breast pumps, as part of the Affordable Care Act. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to increase the usage of these products. As a result, purchasing these products becomes easier for end-users, leading to rising demand for breast pumps.

Wearable Breast Pump Market Insights

The global wearable breast pump market size was estimated at USD 555.35 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.55% from 2024 to 2030. A worldwide surge in women’s employment rate is expected to increase the demand for wearable breast pumps. For instance, as per the Center for American Progress, in December 2022, more than 993,000 mothers were working in America and the labor force participation rate for women reached 77.0%. In addition, working women have a relatively high disposable income and less time to breastfeed their babies and thus, are ideal customers for wearable breast pumps.

The growing consumer awareness about wearable breast pumps, coupled with development in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, awareness initiatives by government organizations to feed babies with expressed breastmilk using breast pumps during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Thus, increased usage of wearable breast pumps in the wake of rising precautionary measures is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology (ACOG) recommend the separation of newborns from mothers for at least a week or more, to reduce exposure of newborns to COVID-19. This is expected to drive the market at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Insights

The global breastfeeding accessories market size was estimated at USD 2.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.48% from 2024 to 2030. The demand for breastfeeding accessories is increasing owing to a rise in the global women’s employment rate. Furthermore, an increase in awareness campaigns by government and market players regarding the availability of breastfeeding accessories is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, various market players such as Medela LLC, Laura & Co., Newell Brands, and Ameda, along with universities including Washington University and Fudan University, are raising awareness among women regarding breastfeeding and its benefits by arranging campaigns and providing informative magazines. In addition, social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram have enabled individuals to access information about breastfeeding and related accessories.

