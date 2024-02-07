Study of Key Drivers Behind the Hand Protection Equipment Industry

Hand Protection Equipment Industry Data Book – Disposable Gloves, Disposable Medical Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Rubber Gloves and Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Hand Protection Equipment Industry was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s hand protection equipment industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Nitrile Gloves Market Insights

The global nitrile gloves market size was estimated at USD 6.56 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is expected to be driven by growing healthcare expenditure, increased significance of workplace safety, and rising awareness of healthcare-associated infections.

Healthcare industry in major developing countries is also expected to witness significant growth owing to several factors including growing investments in both public and private sectors, increasing population, rising geriatric population, and high influx of migrants. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure is projected to boost the growth of the healthcare industry globally, which, in turn, is anticipated to spur the demand for hand protection over the forecast period.

As compared to latex gloves, nitrile gloves offer various benefits such as long shelf life, less friction, and puncture resistance. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding latex allergies is anticipated to drive the demand for these products over the forecast period. Enhanced resistance of nitrile gloves toward puncture and chemicals as compared to that of vinyl and latex gloves is expected to augment the market growth.

Rubber Gloves Market Insights

The global rubber gloves market size was estimated at USD 13.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030. Stringent laws and significant costs associated with workplace danger and growing awareness among industry participants about worker safety & security at work are expected to fuel industry expansion over the forecast period. Governments around the world are investing heavily in a sufficient supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes products, such as gowns, gloves, face shields, and masks, during the pandemic in 2020. Major market players are also working together with hospitals, medical institutions, and NGOs to offer PPE directly to get a competitive advantage.

One of the most prominent countries in North America is the U.S., the country places a strong emphasis on worker safety in industries including automotive, oil & gas, and chemicals. The absence of gloves was contributing factor in nearly 23% of workplace injuries in 2018 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Companies are becoming more aware of the worker’s safety due to stringent regulations for safety, which, in turn, is expected to drive the industry growth in the country. The growing public awareness about the importance of good hygiene to prevent the transmission of viruses, germs, and other pathogens brought on by improper handling of food products in bakeries, food & beverage establishments, and restaurants will support the growth.

Hand Protection Equipment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key players operating in the Hand Protection Equipment Industry are:

Atlantic Safety Products, Inc.

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

