Analyzing the Crop Protection Chemicals Industry: A Porter’s Five Forces Perspective

The economic value generated by the Crop Protection Chemicals industry was estimated at approximately 2,828.7 kilotons in 2022, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s crop protection chemicals sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Insecticides Market Growth & Trends

The global Insecticides Market size is expected to reach 766.1 kilotons in 2022, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growing demand for food owing to the increasing global population, coupled with the rising risk of malnutrition in some countries, has been boosting product demand across the world. Growing global demand for food has been supporting agricultural activities globally. The world is yet to fulfill its food demand. According to World Social Psychiatry, approximately 925 million people per year face the issue of insufficient food. According to a report published by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) in 2021, around 40.0% of the total agricultural output goes to waste due to pest and insect attacks worldwide.

Therefore, it is vital for farmers and crop producers to use insecticides to save their agricultural products from the damage caused by insects. This factor is a key driver propelling the demand across the globe. In addition, the introduction to new farming practices and advancement in technologies has educated farmers to use effective methods for pest and insect control. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of insecticides is driving their application in agricultural and residential use, which is likely to propel their demand in the future. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The growing agricultural activities, driven by the rising food demand on the account of the increasing population, in the region, augment its growth.

Fungicides Market Growth & Trends

The global Fungicides Market size is expected to reach 538.9 kilotons in 2021, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for food security amongst the developing nations, coupled with increasing requirement to reduce crop losses due to fungal infections, is a key driver boosting the market growth globally.

The agricultural sector worldwide has reflected significant improvement in terms of development from crop yielding perspective to market capitalization. The industry has been driven by the presence of a large number of multinationals that have developed novel pesticides and other allied crop care chemicals. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as majority of the countries in the region are agrarian economies.

Among the multiple fungicides, biofungicides are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on account of their ability to curb pathogenic activities of bacteria and fungi on plants. Biofungicides work on the basis of parasitism, rhizosphere competence, antibiosis, plant growth promotions, and inducing metabolic changes in plants. These are typically utilized as seed treatment or for preventing media growth in crops.

