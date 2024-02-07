Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview 2021: Achieving US$ 2 Billion in Sales

According to a newly released Future Market Insights study, the Automatic Content Recognition sales were expected to be US$ 2 Bn in 2021 and are projected to increase at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032. It is anticipated that the market would be valued US$ 7.9 billion by the end of 2032. The revenue generated by real-time content analytics is anticipated to increase between 2022 and 2032 at a CAGR of 13%.

The global market for autonomous content recognition is anticipated to increase as a result of media firms’ growing usage of this technology for broadcast monitoring and audience measurement. Enterprise need for content identification, recognition, and augmentation is rising as a result of the proliferation of smart devices, including smartphones, televisions, and wearables.

The usage of automatic content recognition systems and services by businesses led to a range of ways in which life hacking has become simpler. By launching music recognition software that combined digital fingerprinting technology, Shazam established the trend. Many companies adopted this strategy and released second-screen apps for smart TVs and smartphones that were based on automatic content identification. The popularity of on-demand video platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, and Amazon Prime has increased the need for automatic content detection tools and services.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in the Automatic Content Recognition Market are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Some of the recent developments of key Automatic Content Recognition providers are as follows:

In February 2022, IBM acquired Neudesic, a US cloud services provider that specializes in the Microsoft Azure platform and has multi-cloud expertise. This acquisition significantly expands IBM’s provision of hybrid multi-cloud services and strengthens the company’s hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence initiatives.

In August 2021, Google and TCS collaborated to establish Google Garages within its innovation hubs in New York, Amsterdam, and Tokyo to launch businesses that analyze cloud technologies, prototype and develop applications, and employ analytics and AI to meet commercial possibilities.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Automatic Content Recognition Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Automatic Content Recognition in terms of Solution (Real-time Content Analytics, Voice & Speech Recognition, Security & Copyright Management, Data Management & Metadata, Other), and End-user Industry (IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Other) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Automatic Content Recognition Market Segmentation

By Solution:

Real-time Content Analytics

Voice & Speech Recognition

Security & Copyright Management

Data Management & Metadata

Other

By End Use:

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Other

By Region: