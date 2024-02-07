Global Dry Powder Inhaler Industry to Expand at 4.6% CAGR, Eyeing a Resounding US$29.6 Billion Valuation by 2031 | Reports FMI

The Global Dry Powder Inhaler Industry is poised for unprecedented growth, with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2021 to 2031. Future Market Insights (FMI) projects that the industry will reach a market valuation of approximately US$18.9 Billion in 2021, signaling a remarkable ascent in the healthcare sector.

Challenges Regarding Varying Characteristics of Dry Powder Inhalers to Pave Opportunities for Medical Device Manufacturers

Regulatory pressures and changes in the drug delivery market have driven the innovation of the dry powder inhaler forward.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 300 Mn people worldwide are affected by asthma, and approximately 240 Mn by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Over half of these patients combined prefer the use of dry powder inhalers for the treatment of their disease.

These devices have depicted great potential in effective and reliable drug delivery, with novel designs ensuring the possibility to overcome future compliance, cost, and safety challenges.

Some of the essential performance characteristics regarding dry powder inhalers are associated with dose delivery, performances at varying airflows, and fine particle fraction content.

These characteristics may vary for powder formulations, creating the need for fine-tuning of the device or powder formulation or both combined for achieving optimal performance.

The requirement is particularly high in micro-dosing dry powder inhalers, which in turn is paving opportunities for medical device manufacturers in terms of innovations and advancements.

Growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, increasing geriatric population, and growing air pollution levels fuelling the prevalence of various respiratory disorders are key factors driving the expansion of the global powder inhaler market.

In addition, favorable government initiatives being taken across the globe to improve the healthcare infrastructure will further influence the market growth.

However, the fact that dry powder inhalers are not moisture-resistant remains a major challenge for manufacturers, as the medicine loses its properties when it comes in contact with moisture.

The availability of effective alternatives such as nebulizers and electric pumps is expected to restrain the adoption of dry powder inhalers.

Lack of awareness regarding these devices in low-income & underdeveloped countries may further hinder the market growth to a certain extent.

Key Research Findings from FMI’s Report on Global Dry Powder Inhaler Industry

North America will continue to be the most lucrative region for the growth of the Global Dry Powder Inhaler Industry. Dry powder inhaler sales in the region will register the fastest expansion through 2031. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the second largest market for dry powder inhalers.

Hospital pharmacies will continue to be the leading distribution channel for dry powder inhalers, with sales pegged to surpass 150,000 Mn units by 2031-end.

Dry powder inhalers will continue to observe the largest application in the treatment of asthma, followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, sales of dry powder inhalers for application in the treatment of asthma and pulmonary arterial hypertension are slated to exhibit a parallel growth through 2031.

Leading companies in the Global Dry Powder Inhaler Industry are focusing on the development of new-generation products.

These market players are making huge investments in R&D activities associated with novel device architectures, particle engineering, and powder formulations.

Key Market Segments Covered In Global Dry Powder Inhaler Industry Research

By Product:

Single Dose Dry Powder Inhalers

Multi-Dose Dry Powder Inhalers

By Indication:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Diabetes

Cystic Fibrosis

By Function:

Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

By End User:

Institutional Sales Hospital Pharmacies Cancer Research Office-based Speciality Clinics

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

