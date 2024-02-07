Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Industry on Track to Eclipse US$ 461.3 Million by 2028 | FMI Inc.

The Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Industry is set to experience substantial growth between 2022 and 2028, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%, reaching an estimated market value of approximately US$ 461.3 million. Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts suggest that hospitals will dominate the industry in 2022, capturing a significant market share of over 33%.

In a recent report titled “Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Industry: Analysis (2017 – 2021) and Opportunity Assessment (2022 – 2028)” published by Future Market Insights, the global landscape has been characterized by complexities and fissures, particularly related to the political environment across numerous countries.

The report highlights the challenges posed by protectionist sentiments threatening the principles of free trade, with globalization facing unprecedented tests. The rise of populist policies has intensified, posing a substantial risk to long-standing trade agreements. The deepening social and cultural divide between the bourgeoisie and the proletariat further exacerbates these challenges.

While the preceding decades were marked by unison and the formation of economic blocks, disintegration has been the story of the recent past. Although the business climate is far from favorable for organizations that have an interest in multiple countries, the prevailing encounters have also obligated that corporate social responsibility becomes more than just a formality and that companies demonstrate that they contribute to the societies they operate in.

There is a dire need for companies to participate in discussions and debates that will eventually lead to policy formulations. Owing to these circumstances the Global Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2028.

Cost Control Measures and Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for the Market

The adoption rate of disposable NPWT devices is rising in developed nations such as the U.K., Germany, and the U.S., due to the obligation of healthcare burden across these countries owing to the growing prevalence of chronic wounds. According to an article on Wound Practice and Research, the healthcare expenditure for chronic wounds of 6.5 Mn patients accounts for over US$ 25 Bn per year in the U.S. Other research studies have also indicated that among chronic wounds, venous insufficiency ulcers constitute approximately 50% of the chronic leg ulcers. These wounds result from venous etiology.

The annual prevalence of venous insufficiency ulcers in those aged 65 and above has been estimated to be nearly 2 in every 100 persons per year. The prevalence of pressure ulcers varies between 0.31% and 0.70% per year in the United States. Such cases are likely to boost the demand for disposable NPWT in the years to come.

Moreover, the growing focus on the expenditure on healthcare across developed as well as developing nations is expected to drive the adoption high quality patient care treatment options across the globe. This has also led to the rise in the per capita healthcare expenditure owing to the rising disposable income of people across the globe. This is further expected to fuel the demand for wound care therapy and also increase the adoption of disposable NPWT devices in the course of the forecast period.

North America to Lead Among All Regions

North America is expected to stay on the vanguard during the forecast period in the global disposable NPWT devices market with a share of 51.1% in the overall market. The U.S. is expected to emerge as the most lucrative nation in North America closely trailed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Based on product type, the market has been bifurcated into disposable NPWT with canisters and disposable NPWT without canisters. Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

Market Players to Concentrate on Product Differentiation

The top players in the market are focusing on product differentiation and expansion of the consumer base to retain their position in the market. The leading players accounted for over 77% of the global market share in 2016. The players are Acelity (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.), Cardinal Health Inc., Smith and Nephew PLC., ConvaTec Inc., and Medela.

Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy- Market Segmentation – by Category

By Product:

Disposable NPWT with canister

Disposable NPWT without canister

By End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home care settings

Region:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

APEJ

Japan

MEA

