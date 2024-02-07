Global Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Industry Set to Surpass US$1 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% | FMI Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market intelligence and consulting firm, has unveiled a promising outlook for the Global Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Industry, projecting a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2017 to 2026. The industry is poised to achieve a remarkable milestone, surpassing a valuation of US$1,030 million by the conclusion of the forecast period.

The comprehensive analysis by FMI highlights the resilience and potential of the Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment sector, underlining its significant growth trajectory over the next decade. This projection underscores the industry’s increasing importance in the global healthcare landscape.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6359

Key Insights on Global Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Industry

Based on region, the Global Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is expected to retain a leading position in the market by the end of the forecast period reaching a valuation of over US$359 Mn. North America is expected to be closely followed by Europe. Players operating in this market can seek potential opportunities from the U.S., Germany, Spain, and France owing to several clinical trials taking place about this treatment and several mergers and acquisitions occurring among core players operating in these regions. Players can also find lucrative opportunities from Asia Pacific excluding Japan and as well with the rise in nutritional management activities in these regions. Countries in APAC such as China and India are also expected to emerge as potential adopters of amino acid metabolism disorders treatment in the long run.

In terms of product type, the global amino acid metabolism disorder treatment market has been segmented into arginine, folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12, thiamine, vitamin D, betaine, carglumic acid, sapropterin dihydrocholoride, and others. Among these, carglumic acid is expected to lead the market until the end of the forecast period reaching a valuation of over US$185 Mn. However, sapropterin dihydrocholoride is expected to witness the maximum growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global market for amino acid metabolism disorder treatment has been classified into phenylketonuria, maple syrup urine disease, argininosuccinic acidemia, citrullinemia, and homocystinuria. Among all of these, phenylketonuria is expected to emerge dominant by the end of the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the global market for amino acid metabolism disorder treatment has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales. Hospital pharmacies is expected to take the lead among all these by the end of the forecast period.

Click Here to Request Methodology!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-6359

Vendor Landscape

The companies operating in the market are Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck KGaA, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Recordati S.p.A., Sanofi, Civentichem, LLC, Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., AMINO GmbH, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Global Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Industry: Taxonomy

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Product Type:

Arginine

Folic Acid

Vitamin B6 & B12

Thiamine

Vitamin D

Betaine

Carglumic Acid

Sapropterin Dihydrochloride

Others

Indication:

Phenylketonuria

Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Argininosuccinic Acidemia

Citrullinemia

Homocystinuria

Sales Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Click Here To Buy Your Detailed Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6359

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube