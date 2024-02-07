USA Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market to Surge to US$ 369.0 Mn by 2028, Fueled by Manufacturer Initiatives and Market Expansion Efforts

The USA has been North America’s prime investment pocket over the years, where the demand for non-commercial acrylic paint is expected to remain sound over the coming years. The approximately US$ 230 million market for non-commercial acrylic paint is foreseen to grow by 4.3% Y-o-Y, in 2022. Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the USA non-commercial acrylic paints market, in its latest report.

The South US is cited as a prominent consumer market in the US landscape of non-commercial acrylic paint owing to a rich end-user base, with an above-average growth rate projected for the near future.

While heavy-body acrylics continue to gain the strongest traction which has been attributed to their strong colors, better coverage, and fast-drying times, the report indicates that their adoption will be more prominent in canvas- and paper-based applications. The non-commercial acrylic paint application on canvas accounts for over 1/3rd of the total paint consumption, whereas that on paper and wood accounts for a combined share of more than 40%.

DIY Activities Are Providing a Significant Push to Market Growth

The report opines that the key applications of non-commercial acrylic paint across the USA include canvas, paper, and wood, with artifacts designed by professional artists and students. With the advent of DIY crafts and hobby activities, other substrates such as metal and ceramics are also likely to present a range of lucrative opportunities for the usage of non-commercial acrylic paints.

The growth and emergency of non-commercial acrylic paints in the USA is prominently attributed to the growth of DIY-based artifacts and finished products, and considerable investments by academic institutions in skill development programs, imbibing non-commercial acrylic paints to a significant degree.

Apart from academic and commercial artifacts, non-commercial acrylic paints are particularly gaining popularity in home interior design, and additional design in terracotta and pottery items, thus creating an additional scope of value addition for designers.

Over 60% of Non-commercial Acrylic Paint Consumed in the USA is Artist-grade

FMI has bifurcated the USA market for non-commercial acrylic paint into two commonly available grades – viz. artist grade (high concentration of acrylic resin for slow drying sales channels) and student grade (low concentration of acrylic resin for fast drying sales channels).

The varied degree of fast or slow drying rate immensely helps professional artists when designing paint for a long-duration process or relatively short duration of finishing the paintwork applied.

Currently, more than 3/5th of the total consumption of non-commercial acrylic paint in the USA is accounted by artist-grade paint. However, the dramatically increasing number of students developing an interest in painting and related career options will translate into relatively higher opportunities for student-grade non-commercial acrylic paint in the USA, as suggested by FMI’s analysis.

The market share of offline sales channels in the USA non-commercial acrylic paint market is likely to remain clearly dominant over that of online sales channels. However, the report also points to a growing revenue share of online stores, which is expected to outpace in terms of rate of growth, over the coming years.

USA Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market: Vendor Insights

The non-commercial acrylic paints market in the USA is observed to be a fairly consolidated market, with the aggregate market share of tier-1 level established players more than half of the overall market value. Aggressive marketing, product development, and consolidation of sales and service footprint will reportedly be the key developmental strategies of leading players in the USA non-commercial acrylic paints market.

The report highlights some of the prominent companies that are operating in the USA non-commercial acrylic paints market, such as

Golden Artist Colors, Inc.

Liquitex Artist Materials

Da Vinci Paint Co.

Chroma Atelier

Crafts 4 All

Daler-Rowney

Faber-Castell

Winsor & Newton

Koninklijke Royal Talens B.V.

Reeves

M. Graham & Co.

PEBEO SAS

HK Holbein Inc.

Decoart Inc.

Plaid

Crayola

AEM Hi Arts

Colors 4 Crafts

Matisse

Arteza

Madisi

Americana Acrylic

Shuttle Arata

Mont Marie

Color Technik

USA Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market by Category

By Type:

Fluid Acrylics

Heavy-Body Acrylics

Slow-Drying Agents

By Grade:

Artist Grade

Student Grade

By Application

Wood

Metal

Fabrics

Ceramics

Canvas

Paper

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

South

Midwest

Northeast

West

