Rising Environmental Concerns Propel Global Biomass Pellets Market Towards a Projected Valuation of US$ 20,409.2 million by 2033, Forecasts Future Market Insights Report

The global biomass pellets market is poised for substantial growth between 2023 and 2033, as forecasted by a report from Future Market Insights. Anticipated to surpass a value of US$ 10,872 million in 2023, the market is expected to reach a remarkable valuation of US$ 20,409.2 million by 2033, driven by a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% over the decade. This growth is indicative of the increasing demand for biomass pellets as a sustainable energy source and signifies a promising future for the industry.

Biomass pellets find application across various industries due to their versatility. Biomass pellets have exceptional combustion properties and high energy contents. They are used in power generation, commercial and residential heating, and other sectors. The growing trend of automated and modernized hating applications across residential and commercial sectors boosts biomass pellets demand. The combined efforts of businesses, governments, and consumers to reduce greenhouse gases are likely to proliferate market expansion.

Expanding demand for energy across the world are promoting the demand for biofuels. Biomass pellets are environmentally-safe and the rising awareness for environmental concerns boosts their demand. Favorable government policies and schemes to meet country-specific sustainable development goals uptick product demand. Governments impose stricter laws and restrictions on industries and manufacturing units, limiting their carbon emissions. The rising consumer shift towards sustainable energy sources and limiting their use of fossil fuels boots market’s development.

The increasing global population and increasing housing needs boost demand for heating and energy. The increasing industrialization augments demand for heating and energy as well. Extensive use of biomass pellets in industrial, commercial and residential heating systems is projected to garner growth for the market. The surplus availability of agricultural residue is considerably high in India, Brazil, and a few other countries. This surplus is used for the production of biomass pellets. Biomass pellets manufactured using agricultural residue is gaining traction.

North America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness substantial growth. North America is predicted to hold the lion’s share in the global market. The increasing demand for clean energy is ascribable to this growth. Additionally, the growing awareness about the importance of environmental conservation is anticipated to bolster market growth in these regions.

Key takeaways from the Biomass Pellets Market:

The agriculture residue segment is anticipated to grow at a monumental CAGR of 24.0%.

The industrial heating segment is anticipated to account for nearly 36.3% of the total market share.

The United Kingdom is anticipated to capture 6% market share in 2023.

The United States biomass pellets market is anticipated to capture 69.7% market share in 2023

India is anticipated to account for 9.9% market share in 2023.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

The SAMARTH scheme was introduced by the Indian government in February 2022. This initiative has been introduced to encourage the use of biomass in thermal power plants. The initiative also aims to minimize air pollution.

CPM introduced Twin Track wood pellet technology in April 2022. The new technique is intended to increase the effectiveness of wood pellet mills.

Key Players Working in the Biomass Pellets Market

Drax

Rentech Inc.

Enviva Inc.

German Pellets GmbH

AS Graanul Invest

Lignetics of Idaho Inc.

Zilkha Biomass Energy LLC

Premium Pellets Ltd.

Fram Renewable Fuels

Abellon CleanEnergy Limited

Subham Industries

Nishant Bioenergy Private Energy

Biomass Pellets Market by Category

By Source:

Agriculture Residue

Wood Sawdust

Others

By End Use:

Power Generation

Industrial Heating

Commercial and Domestic Heating

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

