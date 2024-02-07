Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Marketplace Market Charts a 15.5% Growth Course to 2032 | FMI

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace income totaled US$ 1,078.0 Million in 2021. The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace market is supposed to arrive at US$ 5.1 Billion by 2032, displaying development at 15.5% CAGR somewhere in the range of 2022 and 2032.

According to the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, pushing the market size to US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022.

As per FMI, increasing penetration of internet-connected services and digitization across the BFSI sector is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. These platforms enable faster peer-to-peer Fintech processes and real-time transaction capacity.

Countries such as China and India have large young population, with social media enhancing their digital lives. The vast number of unbanked and underbanked population around the world has fueled the adoption of digital financial services accessible via smartphones, which encourages the use of peer-to-peer marketplaces.

Consumers are preferring m-commerce, and most governments have implemented measures to encourage the growth of the digital economy and digital infrastructure. Consumers’ social contacts, financial services, digital entertainment, everyday living services, and shopping habits are undergoing changes as a result of digital payment. Such factors are expected to boost sales in the peer-to-peer marketplace market in the forthcoming years.

The constant need for loans and debts is translating into opportunities for growth for market players. Since India is becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, internet businesses are investing more in research and development to create online platforms that are authorized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Such rules are required to protect the interests of both lenders and borrowers. Blockchain technology is proving to be a game-changer in terms of reducing the risk of fraud and loan default. This technology also aids in the enhancement of Fintech platform security. Hence, adoption of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace is expected to grow at a significant rate.

“Expansion of the eCommerce sector across emerging economies, along with increasing digitization in the BFSI sector across the globe will fuel demand for peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace platforms over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By platform type, FinTech P2P marketplaces segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2 % in the global demand for Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace during the forecast period 2022-2032.

in the global demand for Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace during the forecast period 2022-2032. By business model, the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 19 .0 % between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. By industry, the adoption of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace solution in BFSI segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 17 .7 % between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. North America is expected to lead the market followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region between 2022 & 2032.

Key Players

Code Brew Labs

Sharetribe

Clockwise Software

CS-CART

Shuup

Omnyfy

Yo! Kart

Jungleworks

Mirakl Inc.

NuORDER

Tradly

LenderKit

Habile Technologies

Chetu Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace market is very competitive due to the presence of small and medium vendors offering Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace solution globally. To increase their share in Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace market, leading competitors are investing in product innovation and collaboration strategies.

For instance:

In November 2021, Miralkl announced to develop a digital marketplace to further the company’s reputation as a digitally-led omnichannel retailer. By allowing merchants to sell their products on bloomingdales.com and macys.com, the new marketplace will extend the company’s inventory in existing categories and brands, as well as introduce a variety of new categories.

In October 2021, Chetu announced its collaboration with PAX Technology, a payment solution provider, which has been added to the company’s global partner network to help PayFacs, ISOs/MSPs, PSPs, payment processors and payment gateway providers, develop distinctive payment experiences.

Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Marketplace Outlook By Category

By Platform Type:

eCommerce / Retail P2P Marketplaces

FinTech P2P Marketplaces

Rental P2P Marketplaces

Others

By Business Model:

Customer-to-Customer (C2C)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

By Industry:

BFSI

Retail/eCommerce

Real Estate

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

More Valuable Insights on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Marketplace Market

FMI’s report on the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace industry research is segmented into five major sections – by platform type (eCommerce / retail P2P marketplaces, FinTech P2P marketplaces, rental P2P marketplaces and others), deployment type (Customer-to-Customer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B), industry (BFSI, retail/E-Commerce, real estate, education, travel & hospitality and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace demand outlook.

